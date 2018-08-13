About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man killed in Uri grenade explosion

Published at August 13, 2018 12:18 AM


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla, Aug 12:

 An Army man was killed in a grenade explosion in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
The Army man of 4 Gadwal identified as Kuldeep Singh Rawat was killed in the grenade explosion near Rustom Post in Hajipeer area of Uri sector.
Police said the Army man sustained critical splinter injuries after a grenade exploded in his hand.
Police said Rawat, a resident of Uttarakhand state, was on his official duty when the grenade exploded in his hand, injuring him critically.
The injured Army man was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

