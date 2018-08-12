Army man killed in Uri blast

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An army man was killed in a mysterious blast in Uri sector along Line of control (LOC) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Sunday.
Official sources said a mysterious blast occurred near Rustom Post in Hajipeer area of Uri sector this evening.
In the incident an army man of 4 Garwal namely Kuldeep Singh Rawat sustained critical splinter injuries and have been evacuated to nearby MI room where doctors declared him brought dead.
A police official also confirmed the incident and said that the nature of blast is being assertained.(GNS)