Army man killed in Uri blast

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An army man was killed in a mysterious blast in Uri sector along Line of control (LOC) in North Kashmir’s Baramulla District on Sunday.

 

Official sources said a mysterious blast occurred near Rustom Post in Hajipeer area of Uri sector this evening.

In the incident an army man of 4 Garwal namely Kuldeep Singh Rawat sustained critical splinter injuries and have been evacuated to nearby MI room where doctors declared him brought dead.

 

A police official also confirmed the incident and said that the nature of blast is being assertained.(GNS)

