July 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

An Army man was killed due to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control, Pakistan said on Sunday. 

In a statement, the army said that the incident took place Saturday when Indian troops "resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot Sectors along the LoC.

During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi was killed, the statement said.

It said four citizens, including two girls and a women, were injured in the firing.

"Pakistan army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire," it added.

