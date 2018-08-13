Army man killed in sniper attack in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An army man was killed in a ‘sniper fire’ by Pakistan Rangers at Tanghdar sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir Kupwara district on Monday.
A police officer said Pakistan Rangers in “violation of ceasefire” opened the sniper fire upon the army posts of 20 Jat at Jal LP post along the LoC in Tanghdar today wee hours.
In the incident, a soldier was injured and airlifted to army’s 92-base hospital at Badamibagh here, the officer said.
The injured later succumbed to injuries, an army officer confirmed.
He identified the deceased as Sepoy Pushpendra Singh of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. (GNS)