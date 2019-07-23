Army man killed in Pak firing in Rajouri

July 23, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An Army man was killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector of Rajouri.

Defence Sources said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian army posts in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in the early hours today.

“The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on army positions. The army men deployed at the LoC returned the fire with similar calibre weapons,” they said.

They said in the Pakistani troops firing, Rifleman A S Pathan of 18 JAKRIF was grievously injured.

The injured army man was referred to army hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Pakistani army had also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector on Saturday in which a civilian was injured.

An elderly man had suffered cardiac arrest after a shell landed near his home.