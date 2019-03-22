Army man killed in Pak fire in Rajouri

March 22, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An Army man was killed in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Thursday.

Defence spokesman in Jammu said Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani and Nouahera sectors today.

“Rifleman Yash Paul was critically injured in Pakistani troops firing in Sunderbal sector of Rajouri. He later succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Paul, 24, belonged to village Mantalai, Udhampur and is survived by his wife.

The defence spokesman said Pakistani troops firing and shelling in Akhnoor, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors continued till 4.45 pm.

He said the army men also effectively returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

The spokesman said Pakistan army again used artillery guns for shelling today.

“We also replied befittingly,” he said.

Earlier, an Army man was killed and four others injured on Monday when Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt since February 26, when Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Pakistan following February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.