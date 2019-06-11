Army man killed in Pak fire

June 11, 2019 | NAZIM ALI MANHAS

An Army man was killed and two others injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shapur sector of Poonch district on Monday.

Defence sources said at around 4.50 pm, Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on army positions along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

They said three army men suffered injuries in the Pakistani troops shelling.

“They were immediately evacuated to military hospital, where one of the injured army man succumbed to injuries,” they said.

According to sources, army men also effectively returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.

“However, the damage and casualties inflicted on other side in retaliatory firing is not known,” they said.

