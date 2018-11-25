About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

Published at November 25, 2018 10:24 AM 0Comment(s)1788views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

An army man was killed in ongoing gunfight at Batagund village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday. 

A police official said that an Army man identified as Nazir Ahmad of 162 Territorial Army, who was currently with 34 RR, was killed in the ongoing gunfight with militants in the village.  

Nazir is said to be resident of Ashmuji Kulgam.  

Earlier, police said four militants were killed in the gunfight, while their identity was being ascertained.

Reports said two more militansts are believed to be trapped. Police said the operation was udnerway.  

