Published at August 26, 2018 12:56 AM 0Comment(s)51views

Army man killed in mine blast in Keran

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 25:

An Army man was killed in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector while a Special Police Officer (SPO) decamped with an AK-47 rifle from Shopian police station.
A police officer said Army's 5/9GR men were on a routine patrol in Gogal Dar area of Keran sector yesterday when the landmine explosion took place.
“In the blast, an army man Abishekh Chhetri sustained multiple splinter injuries and was taken to 168 military hospital Drugmulla for treatment,” he said.
The official said another landmine blast took place near Balbir Post today along LoC in Keran in which Rifleman Nihal Gurang of 5/9 GR suffered critical injuries.
The injured was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries.
Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer (SPO) decamped with an AK-47 rifle from a police station in Shopian district today.
A police official said SPO Showket Ahmed Shiekh, a resident of Harmain in Shopian, decamped with an AK-47 rifle from the possession of Selection Grade Constable Mohammad Yaseen from the Shopian police station.
He said a manhunt has been launched to recover the weapon and nab the SPO. (Additional inputs from GNS)

