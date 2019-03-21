Army man killed in LoC firing in Sunderbani sector

March 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

An Army man was killed during ceasefire violation when Pak troops heavily shelled forward areas and posts with mortar bombs along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday, officials said.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector this morning, they said.

One army personnel was was killed in Pakistani firing, they added.

On Monday night, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling with mortar bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors, a defence spokesman had said.

An Army man was killed and four others were injured Monday when Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Rajouri district as per sources.

"Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman had said.