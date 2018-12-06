About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man killed in LoC firing in Kupwara

Published at December 06, 2018 05:01 PM 0Comment(s)1065views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An Army man was killed on Thursday in an LoC firing incident in the Machil Sector of Kupwara ditsrict. 

Srinagar based defence spokesperson said that an army man was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Machil Sector of Kupwara district early this morning (10. 45 a.m).

The spokesperson also said that Indian troops retaliated strongly and in the ensuing firing one trooper was killed.

On Wedensday, ceasefire violations were reported along the LoC in Uri Sector. On Thursday heavy exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistan armies was reported.

Further details about the identity of slain army man are awaited. 

[Representational Pic]

