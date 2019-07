July 30, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An Army man was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

A senior Police officer said that an army man was killed after Indian and Pakistan armies exchanged fire along the LoC in Sunderbani sector.

The slain army man was identified as Naik Krishan Lal (34) son of Krishan Lal resident of village Ghagriyal, Akhnoor. (GNS)

(File picture)