Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Kupwara

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An army man was killed in cross-LoC firing in Machil sector of north Kupwara district on Saturday.

Official sources said that Pakistani forces attacked the army's posts in Machil sector today morning.

A police said that the Pakistani army opened unprovoked fire upon the Indian Army posts along LoC in Machil sector.

In the incident, an Army man suffered critical injuries along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector, he said.

The Army man was taken to nearby army's health facility where he succumbed later, the officer said. He was identified as Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 RR.

The officer said that the troops manning the fence also responded strongly. (GNS)