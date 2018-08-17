Army man killed in brief shootout in Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An army man was killed in a gunfight at Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday morning.
A police officer said that army's 32 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation at Kachlu village during wee hours today.
As such the cordon was laid and the troops intensified the searches, the militants opened fire triggering off a brief gunfight, he said.
In the gunfight an army man suffered critical bullet wounds and was shifted to nearby military hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the soldier later succumbed to injuries.