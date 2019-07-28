Army man killed foiling infiltration bid along LoC

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An army man was killed on Saturday during an operation by the Army to foil an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Kupwara district, officials said.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by the alert troops after a group of militants attempted to infiltrate from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) at 2.20 am today in Machhil sector," an Army spokesperson said.

He said an army man was killed in the operation.

The deceased army man was identified as Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 RR.