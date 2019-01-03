Army man killed, another injured in Poonch snow avalanche

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An army man was killed and another injured after an avalanche hit an army post in Sawjian sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Official sources said that an army post of 40 RR came under an avalanche today morning at KK Galki, forward area in Sawjian sector along the line of control. Two soldiers came under the avalanche, they said.
“A search operation was started immediately and the duo trapped under snow were evacuated,” they said.
However, one died on the spot and another sepoy Harpreet Singh of Punjab was taken to nearby army's health facility for treatment, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Station House Officer (SHO), Mandi, Anil Sharma also confirmed the incident. (GNS)