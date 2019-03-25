Army man killed, another injured in mysterious blast

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army man was killed and another wounded in a mysterious blast in Kathua district on Sunday.

Sources said a mysterious blast occurred in Janglot area, where two Army men were wounded critically and one of them succumbed to injuries.

The killed Army man has been identified as Naik Deepen Tawang.

The injured was evacuated and shifted to the Pathankot hospital for specialized treatment.

The wounded Army man has been identified as Havaldar Lal Prasad Gurang.

A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation initiated.