Army man killed, another injured in militant attack

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
One Army man was killed and another injured after suspected militants attacked an Army camp in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Thursday evening.
Militants attacked the 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp in Lurgam, Tral area.
In the attack, one Army man was killed and another sustained injuries.
However, the identification of the duo was not known immediately.
Meanwhile, the government forces cordoned off the area and started searches to nab the assailants.