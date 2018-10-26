About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man killed, another injured in militant attack

Published at October 26, 2018 12:43 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 25:

One Army man was killed and another injured after suspected militants attacked an Army camp in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Thursday evening.
Militants attacked the 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp in Lurgam, Tral area.
In the attack, one Army man was killed and another sustained injuries.
However, the identification of the duo was not known immediately.
Meanwhile, the government forces cordoned off the area and started searches to nab the assailants.

 

 

