Army man killed along LoC

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Nov 11:
An Army man was killed in sniper fire by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, a defence spokesman said.
The spokesman identified the Army man as 21-year-old rifleman Varun Kattal of Mawa-Rajpura area of Samba.
He is survived by his parents, father Anchal Singh and mother Pinki Rani.
This was the second sniper attack along the LoC in two days, Defence sources said.
An Army porter lost his life in a similar attack in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Friday.
“At about 9:45 pm on Saturday, unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector in which one Army man was shot by a sniper from across the border and later succumbed to injuries at 11.10 am," a Defence spokesman said.
He said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts.
The Defence spokesman said on October 21, three troops of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment and two heavily-armed infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan Army, and militants, were killed in Sunderbani sector.
On November 6, an Army man was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF man was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Friday.
The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.