Army man killed, 7 others injured in Poonch IED blast

May 22, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An army man was killed and seven others injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion near forward post along Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district of on Wednesday.

Reports said an army patrol of 12 Madras Regiment was going through the area at Dhera Dabsi when the explosion took place.

In the explosion, eight troops suffered injuries and were evacuated to nearby army's health facility, they said.

One among the injured troops succumbed to injuries, they said.

A senior Police officer confirmed the death of an army man and injuries to seven others.

The officer said that the nature of blast is being ascertained. (GNS)