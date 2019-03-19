Army man killed, 3 hurt in Rajouri

March 19, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An army man was killed and three others injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

An army official said Pakistani army violated the border ceasefire and fired on army positions in the Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

“The Pakistani troops also resorted to mortar shelling on army positions,” he said.

The official said army men strongly retaliated with similar calibre weapons.

“The exchange heavy gunfire and mortar shells between the two sides continued till 7.15 am,” he said.

Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling.

Singh, 24, who belonged to village Janer of Punjab, was shifted to army hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Sources said three army men were also injured in the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling.

The injured army men have been hospitalised.