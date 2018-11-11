Army man killed, 2 BSF men hurt in Pak fire in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 10:
An Army man was killed and two BSF men injured in sniper fire by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.
The spokesman identified the deceased trooper as 21-year-old rifleman Varun Kattal, a resident of Mawa-Rajpura area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
He is survived by his parents, father Anchal Singh and mother Pinki Rani.
"At about 0945 hours, unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector in which one Army soldier was shot by a sniper from across the border and later succumbed to injuries at 11.10 am," the spokesman said.
He said the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan army posts.
Meanwhile, two BSF men were injured in fresh incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Mala area of sunderbani sector in Rajouri district in the evening.
On October 21, three men of Jammu and Kashmir light infantry regiment and two infiltrators, believed to be members of the Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan army, and militants, were killed in Sunderbani sector.
On November 6, an army man was injured when he was hit by a sniper from across the border at Kalal in Noushera sector of Rajouri, while a BSF man was injured in a separate incident of firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Manjakote area of the Rajouri-Poonch sector Friday.
The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.
The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.