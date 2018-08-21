Army man injured in sniper attack in Tangdhar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An army man was injured in a ‘sniper fire’ by Pakistan Rangers at Tanghdar sector along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday morning.
A police officer said that Pakistan Rangers in “violation of ceasefire” opened five rounds of sniper fire upon the army posts of 20 Jat at Tikri post along the LoC in Tanghdar today at around 4:40 am.
In the incident, an army man was injured and shifted to military hospital Drugmulla for treatment, the officer said.
He identified the injured as identified as Kouhsal Pal Singh.
On August 13, an army man was killed in a 'sniper fire’ by Pakistan Rangers at Tanghdar sector along the Line of Control. (GNS)