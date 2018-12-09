Army man injured in Mujgund encounter

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 8:
An army man was injured in an ongoing encounter with militants at Mujgand area in outskirts of Srinagar.
A police official said acting on specific information about presence of two militants in Mujgund area in outskirts of Srinagar, police and CRPF men laid siege around the area in the evening to track down the militants.
He said as the security men were laying siege around the area, they came under volume of fire from militants hiding in the area.
“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” the official said adding exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when reports last poured in.
Additional force personnel were rushed to the area to tighten the siege to prevent militants from escaping from the area. The force personnel have also installed lights in the area.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out between protesters and forces near the encounter as youth attempted to march towards the encounter site to pave way for militants to escape.
The force personnel fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the stone pelting protestors.