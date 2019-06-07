Army man injured in mine blast along LoC

June 07, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An army man was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said Friday.

During patrolling on the forward area along the LoC in Julas area of Poonch district, army jawan Kailash Chand stepped on the mine resulting in an explosion, they said.

Chand was injured in the blast and rushed to a hospital, they said.