Army man injured in LoC firing in Tanghdar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
An army man was injured in the ongoing gunfight with militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
A police officer said army's 20 JAT detected movement of group of militants near Eagle Post along the LoC early this morning.
After being challenged, the militants opened fire on the forces triggering a brief gunfight.
After a lull, the firefight resumed and an army man was injured.
The injured trooper was hospitalized.
Sources said additional troops were rushed to the area to conduct the search operation.
An army official said troops manning the LoC foiled the infiltration bid today.
He said the operation was going on. (GNS)