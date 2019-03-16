About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 16, 2019 | Agencies

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

An Army man was injured in a landmine explosion, while there was ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said that the soldier was on a routine patrol duty at Tarkundi area of Balakote in Mendhar sector, when he accidentally stepped on a mine near the LoC.

'In the incident, the army man of 15 Jakli sustained injuries and is being treated in a military hospital,' they said.

