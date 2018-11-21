Army man injured in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch
An army man was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Tuesday late evening.
Official sources said that the soldier was on a routine patrol duty in Panjani, forward area of Balakote when he accidentally stepped on the mine near the Line Of Control (LoC).
“In the incident, Rifleman Lakshman Limphu,25, of 7/11 GR regiment sustained multiple splinter injuries was immediately taken to nearby hospital, “they said.
The injured was later shifted to military hospital Rajouri for advanced treatment.
Incharge Station House Officer (SHO), Mohammad Akbar Khan also confirmed the incident and said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this regard. (GNS)