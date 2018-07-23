About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man injured in landmine blast along LoC

Nazim Ali Manhas

Poonch, July 22:

 An Army man sustained critical injuries when he inadvertently stepped on a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch on sunday.
Official sources said the Army man identified as Shadeje Raj Arun along with his fellow troops was on patrol in Sawajin area near LoC in Poonch district.
They said that during patrolling the Army man accidentally stepped on the landmine, which exploded inflicting severe injuries to him.
The sources said he was immediately shifted to the Military Hospital from where he was shifted to Udhampur for advance treatment.
“His condition is stated now,” sources said.

