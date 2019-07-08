About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 08, 2019 | Agencies

Army man injured in IED blast near LoC in Kupwara

 

x (x)
 

An Army man was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Monday.

According to official sources, the army personnel suffered injuries when an IED went off at Simple Post in Jumgand forest area of Kupwara.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 08, 2019 | Agencies

Army man injured in IED blast near LoC in Kupwara

 

x (x)
 

              

An Army man was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Monday.

According to official sources, the army personnel suffered injuries when an IED went off at Simple Post in Jumgand forest area of Kupwara.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;