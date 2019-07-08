Army man injured in IED blast near LoC in Kupwara

An Army man was injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Monday.
According to official sources, the army personnel suffered injuries when an IED went off at Simple Post in Jumgand forest area of Kupwara.
[Representational Pic]
