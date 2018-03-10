Army man injured in cross-LoC firing in Uri

Noor ul Haq/ Nazim Ali ManhasBaramulla/Poonch, March 18:
An army man was injured in an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in Hajipeer sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.
A police official said an army man identified as Param Veer Singh of 17 Jat Battalion was injured after Indian and Pakistani troops traded gunfire at Jani Peer Baba post near Churunda village of Uri today.
He said injured army man was rushed to local army hospital for treatment and his condition is stable now.
An army official said Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violation in Uri sector at around 4 am, injuring an army man.
He said the army men retaliated strongly and effectively.
The fresh ceasefire violation took place after three weeks of calm along the LoC Uri sector.
Meanwhile, Pakistani troops also breached border ceasefire in Digwar sector in Poonch district today morning.
“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in forward areas of Digwar sector in Poonch district ,” Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.
He said Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars on Indian army posts and civilian areas.
The official said army men also returned the fire with similar calibre weapons.
0 Comment(s)