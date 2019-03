Army man injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army man who was injuried in cross-LoC shelling on Saturday in Poonch district succumbed on Sunday.

The slain Army man was posted on LoC duty in Poonch where he was injured in cross-LOC firing on Saturday evening, reports said.

He was shifted to Poonch Army hospital for treatmen. However, he succumbed to injuries, reports said.

