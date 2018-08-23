About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army man injured in brief Kupwara gunfight

Published at August 23, 2018 10:23 AM 0Comment(s)1569views


Rising Kashmir News

Kupwara

An army mn was injured in a brief gunfight in Kupwara forests of north Kashmir late last night.

As per reports, the army's 47 RR ambush party and a group of militants had a standoff at Babar Nad forests of Wagbhal on Wednesday late night.

An army officer also confirmed the incident and said that in the incident, an army man Gursay Singh suffered bullet injuries and was taken to military hospital Drugmulla for treatment.

The officer said that the condition of the injured army man is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, reports said that additional reinforcement of army and SOG reached the site and launched searches to trace out the fleeing militant group.

When reports last came in, the search operation in the woods was going on. (GNS)

