Army man injured as India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

June 17, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

An Army man was injured as India and Pakistan troops exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday.

An official said the two armies fired at each others posts during which an Indian Army man was injured.

The injured Army man was taken to the Army hospital for treatment, he said.

(Representational picture)