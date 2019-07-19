Army man hit by falling tree in Kupwara, dies

July 19, 2019 | PTI

A 35-year-old soldier died after a tree fell on him due to a landslide while he was patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, the Army said Thursday.

The incident took place when the soldier, Naik Ramandeep Singh, was leading an operational team for patrolling along the LoC in Tangdhar sector on Tuesday, it said.

Singh was critically injured in the incident and rushed to 168 Military Hospital in Tangdhar for medical treatment but succumbed, Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Army said in a handout.

A solemn ceremony was held Thursday at the Badamibagh Cantonment of the Army for paying tributes to Singh.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to Singh on behalf of a proud nation. In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also paid their last respects to him, the handout said.

Naik Singh had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Tibba of Dhuri Tehsil in Sangrur district of Punjab and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

"The mortal remains of the Singh were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honors. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well being," the Army said.

