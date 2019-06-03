Army man found hanged in Jammu, suicide suspected

An Army man was found hanged from a tree on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said Sunday.
Signalman Yogesh was found hanged a few metres from his barrack in Nagrota area, they said.
The body has been recovered and a case registered, they said.
Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The jawan belongs to Meerut district in UP.
An Army man was found hanged from a tree on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said Sunday.
Signalman Yogesh was found hanged a few metres from his barrack in Nagrota area, they said.
The body has been recovered and a case registered, they said.
Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The jawan belongs to Meerut district in UP.