Army man dies of electrocution in Bandipora

June 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An army man died due to electrocution along Line of Control (LOC) in Sonarwain area of Bandipora in north Kashmir on Thursday.

Reports said an army man identified as Rathod Bhavesh Bhai Dheeru Bhai (22) of 23 Martha received electric shock while repairing electric lines inside the army camp along the LoC.

He was taken to army's 92 base hospital Srinagar, where he succumbed.

Police has taken cognizance in this regard, a police officer said. (GNS)

(Representional picture)