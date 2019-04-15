Army man dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

April 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An army man died due to cardiac arrest in Mandi area of Poonch district on Monday.

A police official said Havaldar Vijay Hokash of 40 RR suffered cardiac arrest at Sawjiyan in Mandi along LoC while he was on duty.

He was immediately shifted to nearby health facility where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the official. (GNS)