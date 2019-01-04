Army man dies in avalanche

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 03:
An army man was killed and another injured when an avalanche hit an Army post along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Thursday.
A police official said the avalanche hit the post of Rashtriya Rifles in Sawjian sector of Poonch in the morning.
The avalanche buried two army men manning the post.
Immediately, a rescue operation was launched to rescue the trapper army men.
The rescue team recovered an injured army man and also retrieved body of another army man trapped in the snow.
The deceased has been identified as Lance Naik Sapan Mehra of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.
The injured army man identified as sepoy Harpreet Singh of Punjab was taken to nearby army's health facility for treatment.