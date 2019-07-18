Army man dies after being hit by falling tree in Kupwara

July 18, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A 35-year-old army man died after a tree fell on him due to a landslide while he was patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said Thursday.



The incident took place when the deceased, Naik Ramandeep Singh, was leading an operational team for patrolling along the LoC in Tangdhar sector on Tuesday, it said.



Singh was critically injured in the incident and rushed to 168 Military Hospital in Tangdhar for medical treatment but succumbed, Srinagar-based 15 Corps of the Army said in a handout.





