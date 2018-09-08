About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at September 08, 2018


Army man commits suicide in Samba

Press Trust of India

Jammu

An Army personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Samba district of Jammu Kashmir, police said Saturday. 

Naik Jasvir Singh (34), posted with the Punjab regiment, shot himself with his service rifle while on sentry duty at Maheshwar camp on Friday, a police official said. 

He said his colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and evacuated him to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead. 

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the official said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

