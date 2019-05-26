Army man commits suicide

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An Army man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his own service rifle inside the camp at Pattan area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said an army man of 22 Engineering Regiment posted at Hamrey Pattan shot himself while on duty at around 11 am.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood.

The injured army man was rushed to a nearby military hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Sepoy Battini Tirupati Rao (22).

A police official said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation taken up.