Army man, BSF man killed

Authorities suspend cross-LoC trade
Noor ul Haq / Nazim Ali ManhasUri / Poonch, Dec 06:
An Army man was killed in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district while a paramilitary BSF man was killed and another injured in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in the firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday while authorities suspended cross LoC-trade along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road.
An Army man was killed after the two armies traded heavy fire and shelling along the LoC in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.
“There was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Machil Sector of Kupwara district at around 10:45 am on Thursday,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.
“Our troops retaliated strongly but one of them was killed,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri, Baseer-ul-Haq said, “Following intense shelling along LoC, Srinagar-Muzaffarabad cross-LoC trade has been suspended as a precautionary measure.”
He said the residential area was 2 km from the site of shelling.
“However, we are ready to evacuate the locals if the situation demands so,” Haq said.
The Wednesday night’s exchange of heavy gunfire along LoC resulted in suspension of trade along Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road on Thursday.
“Right now we have suspended cross-LoC trade,” the SDM Uri said.
Locals said a tin shed and house of Hakim Ali Mir, son of Atta Muhammad Mir of Bathard Kundi Barjala in Kamalkote, Uri received minor damages due to the shelling.
Authorities said the affected family was shifted to a safe house in the area.
A Police official from Uri said intermittent firing was going on from both the sides up to 2 pm on Thursday.
Earlier, on Wednesday two Army men identified as Sepoy Dupo Veshunath and Naik M Walim were wounded in Kamalkote area of Uri.
A paramilitary BSF man was killed and another injured along the LoC Thursday afternoon in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.
BSF officials said Pakistan violated ceasefire at Sunderbani sector of Rajouri and during retaliation at 4:30 pm, two BSF men of 126 Bn got injured and were evacuated for treatment to the Army Hospital Udhampur.
“Ct. Paranjit Biswas succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” a BSF spokesman said.