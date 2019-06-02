Army man allegedly commits suicide inside Jammu based Corps

June 02, 2019 | Agencies

An army man allegedly committed suicide in Jammu based Corps here in city outskirts.

The person identified as Signalman Yogesh was found hanging with a tree, few meters away from his barrack inside the Corps in Nagrota area here on city outskirts, police said on Sunday.

They said that the personnel was a native of village Ullakhpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.