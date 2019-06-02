About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 02, 2019 | Agencies

Army man allegedly commits suicide inside Jammu based Corps

An army man allegedly committed suicide in Jammu based Corps here in city outskirts.

The person identified as Signalman Yogesh was found hanging with a tree, few meters away from his barrack inside the Corps in Nagrota area here on city outskirts, police said on Sunday.

They said that the personnel was a native of village Ullakhpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

