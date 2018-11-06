Army man -turned militant, associate killed in Shopian gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An Army man turned-militant and his associate were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight with goverment forces at Safanagri area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Sources said that Army and special operations group of police launched a cordon-and- search operation at Safanagri following specific information about the presence of militants.
As government forces were zeroing in on suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire triggering off a gunfight.
"In the gunfight two militants were killed,"police spokesman said.
The slain were identified as Mohd Idrees Sultan alias chota abrar son of Mohd Sultan of Safanagri Shopian and Amir Hussain Rather alias Abu Sobaan son of Mohd Amin Rather of Awneera Shopian.
"Idrees was a deserter from Army," police spokesman said. The slain militants were associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.
Police said there was no collateral damage during the operation.
"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter."
Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter.
Moreover, police appealed people not to venture inside the encounter zone till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.