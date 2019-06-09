Army Major among five injured, wife dead in car-truck collision in Reasi

June 09, 2019 | Agencies

An Army Major was among five persons suffered injuries while his wife died in car-truck collision near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A truck this afternoon collided with car at Manghal near Katra town," police here said.

They said that an officer namely Major Kartik, who is posted in Akhnoor area of Jammu, his two sons, PSO and cook suffered injuries but his wife Pooja, died in the mishap.