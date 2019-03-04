About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Army kills leopard on prowl in Shopian

Published at March 04, 2019 04:07 PM 0Comment(s)2025views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

A leopard on prowl in south Kashmir's Shopian district was killed on Monday by government forces. 

A police official said that a patrol party of 44 rashtriya rifles was attacked by a leopard at Phelipora village. 
 
He said that forces personnel responded to the leopard attack by opening  fire which resulted in its instant death. 
 
A team from wildlife department visited the spot and took the carcass in their possession.
