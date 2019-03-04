Army kills leopard on prowl in Shopian

Javid SofiShopian
A leopard on prowl in south Kashmir's Shopian district was killed on Monday by government forces.
As the debate over India's February 26 air strikes in Pakistan rages on, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday asked the Modi government to avoid "opposition-bashing" and convince the world on its stand. Chidambaram said he was prepared to "believe the government" as a...More
A live mortar shell was found on Monday in a field near the International Border (IB) in Samba district, police said. Bomb disposal squad has been summoned to defuse the rusted 82-MM mortar shell which was unearthed from an agriculture field at Narayanpur village in Ramgarh ...More
A tornado roared into southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people and injured several others, part of a severe storm system that caused catastrophic damage and unleashed other tornadoes around the Southeast. "Unfortunately our toll, as far as fatalities, does stand at 23...More
The most important festival of the Kashmiri pandits -- ‘Herath’ (Maha Shivratri) -- was celebrated on Monday throughout the valley by members of the pandit community who participated in night-long prayers. A large number of devotees were visiting temples, particu...More
A leopard on prowl in south Kashmir's Shopian district was killed on Monday by government forces. A police official said that a patrol party of 44 rashtriya rifles was attacked by a leopard at Phelipora village. He said that forces personnel responded to the leopard attack ...More
Government forces on Monday launched search operations in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Pulwama, official sources said. They said troops of Rashitriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search o...More
Students of Kashmir University on Monday urged authorities to postpone exams scheduled or tomorrow in wake of the joint strike called by traders and transporters in Kashmir Valley against ban on Jama’at Islami and attempts to fiddle with Article 35-A. “The strike...More
CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Monday the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir should be resumed at the earliest and called for holding Lok Sabha and state assembly polls together in the state. "Jammu and Kashmir is without an elected government for the past nine mont...More
The Kashmir based traders have called for a shutdown on Tuesday (March 5) against the Government of India’s (GoI) ban on Jama’at-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and the recent amendments in Article 35-A. While condemning the ban on Jama’at-e-Islami, the traders&...More
The Election Commission of India's (ECI's) team arrived in Srinagar today for two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparedness in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Commission headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, is accompanied by four ...More
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air chief Marshal BS Dhanoa Monday said the aerial strike on February 26 achieved its target and the Pakistani retaliation itself was an ample proof of it. "We hit the target......If we had dropped bombs in the jungle, there would be no need for...More
Bangladeshhas executed a man who murdered aSaudi Embassyofficialin the Dhaka's high security diplomatic area in 2012. Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged on Sunday at 10.01 pm at the suburban high securityKashimpur Central Jail. "Convict Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged at 10.01 PM y...More
PresidentRam Nath KovindMonday saidIndiawill use all its might to protect the country's sovereignty while referring to the IAF air strikes inPakistanfollowing thePulwama attack of February 14. Addressing a function here, thePresidentsaid India's growing stature in the comity...More
At least two rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Ishfaq Majid Mir at his ancestral village Brath Kalan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday. Ishfaq was killed along with an associate in a 3-day long gunfight with the...More
There has been no intention to promote liquor vends near schools, religious places or hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Monday, noting that the new excise policy for the year 2019-20 aims at balancing the aspirations of various stakeholders. The excise policy i...More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the person who resolves Kashmir dispute according to wishes of the people deserves Noble Peace Prize. “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute ...More
Pakistani authorities on Monday restored the Samjhauta Express services between Lahore and Delhi, days after the train was suspended due to tense bilateral ties. The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore. The Samjhauta Express carrying some 150 passengers left L...More
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was being restored for one-way traffic on Monday after remaining closed for the night due to landslide. An official said the highway was closed for traffic on Sunday night due to a landslide at Panthal in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector. He said one-way...More
India and Pakistan troops Monday exchanged mortar shells and firing along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector, breaking a two-day lull in cross -LoC skirmishes. The troops of both sides targetted each others forward posts and villages at around 3 am and it stopped at 6:30...More
