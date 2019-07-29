About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army jawan commits suicide

An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Bandipora district on Sunday, police said.
The 14 Rashtriya Rifles soldier was posted in Chuntimulla area of Bandipora district of north Kashmir, a police official said.
He said the jawan was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered, the official said

 

