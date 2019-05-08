Army interacts with Sarpanchs at Zangam

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army Camp Zangam organized an interactive session with Sarpanchs at Zangam.

An Army spokesperson said the Company Commander interacted with the Sarpanchs and asked about their wellbeing. “The mulakat was attended by 12 local elders. The locals expressed their sincere gratitude for providing them a platform where they can highlight their problems and grievances freely and work collectively with the Army towards mitigating them,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that the interaction was fruitful in which all the participants agreed upon to walk an extra mile to maintain the peace and tranquility and work towards a brighter future.