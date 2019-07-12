Army hosts Boniyar Volleyball League

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Army Camp Boniyar Thursday inaugurated the Boniyar Volleyball League 2019 with an aim to promote sports and inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the youth of Kashmir.

The Volleyball League will be played on a league cum knockout basis over a duration of 10 days. Total of 72 league matches will be played before the knockout semifinal round.

The inauguration of the tournament received an overwhelming response both in terms of participation as well as spectators. It was heartening to see the enthusiasm and keenness of the youth to showcase their sporting flair and prowess.

A total of 18 teams from the area of Boniyar are participating in the competition. These include teams from far flung villages and their participation in large numbers indicates the popularity of sports in this area. Apart from the players, Day 1 of the tournament also witnessed large number of spectators, each one of them cheering for their respective teams. Total of 12 league matches were played today.

The efforts of the Army to conduct the tournament were very well appreciated and heartily acknowledged by the locals.